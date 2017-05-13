ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has inked a comprehensive Managed Services Network Agreement with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for connectivity of branches and ATMs network across Pakistan for a term of three years.

This initiative, offered by PTCL, will be deployed on multiple numbers of branches and ATMs with data connectivity, IT equipment and associated maintenance, providing ease and hassle free services for HBL. The agreement signing ceremony was held at HBL Head Office. This technological partnership will enable HBL to focus on its core business functions resulting in supreme customer services with the help of PTCL being responsible to provide connectivity services in the field network.

PTCL Chief Digital Services Officer Kamal Ahmed said, “PTCL’s customer-centric strategy coupled with its modern and reliable network is the only choice for enterprises to avail one window ICT solutions. As the national telecommunication services provider, we are providing services of international standards to the entire business segment in Pakistan ranging from large enterprises to SME customers.”

HBL technology Strategy head Dr Aamir Mateen said, “The synergy of PTCL with HBL is an ideal combination to achieve HBL’s goal to deliver exceptional client experience and inclusion of next generation applications and expansion of online banking by virtue of PTCLs’ huge and resilient infrastructure. He further said, “This agreement portrays HBL’s full confidence on PTCL’s network infrastructure, footprint and expertise in the field of ICT and both HBL and PTCL have now entered into a new era of business partnership with more trust.”

HBL Technology Operations and Infrastructure head Imtiaz Mahmood said, “The bank is looking forward to get maximum benefits from the far expanding network of PTCL, to achieve operational excellence and to score the benchmarks for financial industry on digitalisation through introduction of technology based products and services. In this digital drive of the bank, we expect from our partners to provide and maintain state-of-the-art service infrastructure that would help the Information Technology function to support the business strategy.”