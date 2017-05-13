LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs2,079.346 million.These schemes were approved in the 71th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 held at P&D Complex, Lahore. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.