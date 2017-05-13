LAHORE - Toyota Boshoku is willing to increase its investment in Pakistan for manufacturing of world class interior components, said Toyota Boshoku Corporation Chairman Dr Shuhei Toyoda.

Dr Toyoda visited Thal Boshoku Pakistan to observe the progress of operations and discuss the avenues of transfer of technology and future expansion with the local management. "Thal Boshoku Pakistan is a joint venture between Thal Limited, Pakistan, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Japan and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan. “I am very impressed with the progress and level of quality of Thal Boshoku Pakistan. This kind of project is really important for any country,” he added.

He said that Thal Boshoku is a very good example of technology transfer between Pakistan and Japan, which is proving vital for the growth of the local auto industry. “We are proud to be a part of Pakistan’s growing auto industry and committed to provide guidance and technological partnership. Pakistan is one of the high-growth potential countries in the world for automobiles and there is a good opportunity for world class manufacturers of auto parts,” he added.

Based on his vast experience, he shared some valuable inputs with the local management to enhance quality and productivity. Dr Toyoda joined Toyota Motors in 1977 and has served at various top positions, including member of the Board of Toyota Motors and Chairman of Toyota operations in Europe. He is currently the Chairman of Toyota Boshoku Corporation.

Thal Boshoku Pakistan CEO Asif Rizvi said, “Formed in 2013, Thal Boshoku Pakistan is the first Japanese joint venture in the car vendor industry in Pakistan and is a supplier of auto parts to renowned OEM. We are looking forward to transfer of technology from Toyota Boshoku and providing locally produced solutions to the auto industry which meet global standards of quality and comfort.” Dr Toyoda also visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) and met with IMC Chairman Ali Habib and exchanged views on future business prospects in Pakistan.