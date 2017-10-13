ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Textiles Mills Association (Aptma) on Thursday called for implementing the “Prime Minister Export Enhancement Package” in its true letter and spirit besides making steps for ensuring ease of doing business in order to make Pakistan’s exports competitive in the international markets.

While addressing a press conference, APTMA Chairman Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh flanked by APTMA Punjab Chairman Ali Pervaiz also called upon the government for ensuring uninterrupted energy supply to the textile sector in order to attain competitiveness besides enhancing exports for the socio-economic development of the country.

The Aptma chairman said that Pakistan requires export-led for economic growth and stability of the country. He said the textile industry contributes 62 percent in total exports of the country, which is considered the backbone of the economy. He said that textile sectors provided 15 million direct and indirect employments in all four provinces of the country, which has huge contribution in the country’s economy.

The Aptma chief stressed the need for evolving export led policy for economic turned around and growth in all sectors of the country’s economy. He said that high energy prices are a major problem for the textile industry especially the spinning, leaving and processing industries. He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive prices is also important.

Replying to question, he said that in coming meeting with the prime minister, Aptma delegation would raise the issues of competitive price of energy. Emphasizing the importance of a competitive business environment, he said that Pakistan is facing tough competition from regional rivals and needs to upgrade its production mechanisms to become cost-competitive. He said that exports must touch the $50 billion mark to ensure effective economic growth and prosperity in the country.