PR LAHORE - A delegation of Board of Management of Sundar Industrial Estate undertook a special visit to Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to gather insights and inputs for its own Safe Sundar Industrial Estate project.

The delegation was led by President BOM-SIE Muhammad Asif Ali Tipoo and consisted of prominent BOM-SIE members and staff. Chief Operating Officer PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan gave the delegation an exclusive tour of the state-of-the-art monitoring and control room, one of the largest and most advanced for any police department.

President BOM-SIE Muhammad Asif Ali expressed his admiration of the wonderful work done by the PSCA and expressed his intent to gain maximum benefits and inputs from PSCA with regards to the Safe Sundar Industrial Estate project. He commended the uninterrupted efforts of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and the COO for the establishment of the state-of-the-art facility at Qurban Lines. COO PSCA gave an enthusiastic response and accepted President BOM-SIE’s invitation to visit SIE within the coming week.