LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amjad Latif inaugurated the IT Disaster Recovery Centre at Manga on Thursday. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with redundant battery backed uninterrupted power supply systems, automatic fire detection and suppression systems, and diesel generator. The SNGPL managing director appreciated the GM (IT/MIS) and the core team involved in the project and thanked the rest of the departments for the successful completion of the project. On the occasion, IT/MIS GM Muhammad Riaz said that the centre will ensure that all business critical IT services and data stay available in case of any unforeseen event at the Primary Data Centre.