Marble production done in accordance with set standards: PASDEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), Zahid Maqsood Sheikh Thursday said that owing to many initiatives, the production of square blocks of marble and granite was now being done in accordance with the international standard and practices. He was talking to newly elected chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), Muhammad Nadeem Shahnshahi who called at PASDEC Head Office here. He informed APMIA Chairman about the mechanized quarrying through state of the art machinery in the country. He also briefed him about the endeavours for “access to finance” to the marble and granite sector of Pakistan to promote this sector. He said that a committee, comprising banks, stakeholders and PASDEC, has been established to put up recommendations to provide financial and banking facilities to this sector.

He said that for facilitating dimensional stone sector an awareness session was scheduled on October 25, 2017 at Peshawar which is another sequential of successful awareness sessions held in Islamabad and Karachi earlier this year.

TDAP DG assures to resolve issues of pharma industry

LAHORE (APP): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to promote trade of the country by providing assistance to the export sector and will take all necessary steps to resolve the issues being faced by the pharma industry. Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), stated this while talking to the newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Khawaja Shazeb Akram in a meeting held here Thursday at TDAP Lahore. The DG asserted that pharma was an important sector and promotion of this industry would eventually help in enhancing exports of the country. Chairman PPMA Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that if the government addresses the issues being faced by the industry, exports of this sector could be multiplied. The TDAP DG assured the pharmacists that TDAP would address their concerns for the betterment of the industry.

Khawaja Shahzeb was accompanied by Sohail Khokar, Haseeb Khan and Muhammad Zaka of the pharma industry. The TDAP DG Lahore was assisted by Director TDAP Muhammad Usman Quraishi and Muhammad Irfan Director TDAP alongwith other officers.

LCCI chief condemns double taxation, delay in refunds

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Huge obstacles like double taxation and delay in refunds would not let economy grow; therefore, the government must remove these hurdles for the sake of business community. This was stated by Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Malik Tahir Javed while addressing the delegation of Ferozepur Road Industrial Welfare Organisation (FRWO) at the LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, FRWO Chairman Mian Abdul Razaq and LCCI Executive Committee Member Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh also spoke on the occasion. Mian Abdul Razaq, head of the delegation, and Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh called for simplification of taxation system. They said that a simplified and friendly taxation system would encourage businessmen to come into the tax net. They said that increase in number of taxes always discouraged people to stay out of the tax net while cut in tax rates always expand the tax base.

They also called for early release of refund claims.

The LCCI president said that businessmen want to act for economic boom provided they are given space for doing business smoothly. He urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to look into the matter of double taxation that hitting the business community hard.

The LCCI president also urged the FBR to expedite stuck-up sales tax and income refund claims as this issue has caused shortage of capital to the industry. He said the FBR is hampering the growth of the most productive sectors by denying the exporters and manufacturers their right of refund of Sales Tax and Income Tax. He said that the delay in release of huge funds that runs into billions has triggered serious liquidity crunch for the exporters and manufacturers that might lead to closure of several industrial units.

The LCCI senior vice president and vice president said that the process to get refunds is so lengthy and cumbersome that sometimes takes months for a manufacturer or an exporter to get his own money refunded. They said that the businessmen were bearing huge financial cost on their own hard earned stuck-up money; therefore, the FBR chairman should look into the matter and ensure early release of Sales Tax and Income Tax refunds.

Govt committed to enhance rice production: Bosan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan has said that the government was fully focused on enhancing yield per acre of rice to boost exports of the commodity from the country. Addressing closing ceremony of "Training Course on Hybrid Rice Technology 2017", the minister said that new rice varieties would help Pakistani farmers to significantly increase per acre yield and hence the country would be able to export more rice to other countries. For the purpose, he said good quality seed is pre-requisite for high productivity; this will raise the rice crop per acre yield, said a statement issued here on Thursday. The minister further said that Pakistan would continue encouragement to private sector in agriculture research. He said rice is among the major crops of the country having a big share in exports; therefore, the government would continue making all-out efforts to increase its production.

A joint event of “2017 Training Course on Hybrid Rice Technology in Pakistan” was initiated during mid of September by Pakistan and China to work together on awareness programme for adoption of hybrid rice for productivity enhancement, profitability and extra surpluses for increasing exports. The rice seed has been developed by the Chinese researchers.

Accordingly, a travelling seminar was arranged by PARC and China High-tech Agriculture Co, Ltd in all the four ecological zones of the country in Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, Punjab, Sindh and Baluchistan. The purpose of the seminar was to understand exact hybrid seed requirements of Pakistan for different regions and showcase the hybrid rice varieties. A high-level Chinese team was also the part of this travelling seminar.

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar expressed that cooperation between Pakistan and China under CPEC has enabled Pakistan to export hybrid rice seeds for the first time in the country’s agriculture history. The varieties of rice being produced in Pakistan are known best for their moisture and heat tolerance qualities and high yields.

The chairman appreciated role of the stakeholders for taking interest in rice research and development and working in close collaboration with the public sector. Speaking at the occasion, Dr Yusuf highlighted the farmer’s friendly initiatives of the government and appreciated Chinese support to improve rice productivity in Pakistan.