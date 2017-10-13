KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another volatile session Thursday as the benchmark index, after making an intra-day high of 288 points and a low of 669 points, closed at 40,237 points, plummeting by 266 points.

This is the second time in a month that KSE 100-index ticked below the 40,000 mark to an intra-day low of 39,834 points (previously made a low of 39,870 points on 4th Oct’17), dealers said.

Major negative contributors during the day were cement that shed 73 points, commercial banks that took away 57 points, and power generation and distribution that eroded 40 points. While some support was provided by oil & gas exploration companies that contributed 71 points and tobacco 18 points to the index respectively.

Average daily volumes increased by 6% DoD to 138m shares and average daily value traded settled at Rs6b/USD58m, surging by 13% DoD.

Scrips that kept the index under stress were HUBC (down 27 points), MCB (lost 25 points) and PSO shed -21 points), whereas scrips which corroborated the index remained POL 57 points, PPL 19 points and PAKT added 18 points respectively.

K-Electric (KEL) remained the volume leader (exchange of hands set at 13.5m shares) by contributing 10% to total turnover, followed by TRG 8m, ASL 7.3m, WTL 7.1m and PAEL 4.3m shares changed hand.

Symbols of total 395 active companies participated in the session of which 306 closed in negative, only 73 finished in positive while 16 remained unchanged.

Market participants said this volatility in the market was likely on the back of investor skepticism regarding the political scenario in the country, which affected the stock market.

OUR STAFF REPORTER