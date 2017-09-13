ISLAMABAD - Electricity production increased by 9% during the first month of the year 2017-18. In July, the production of electricity increased to 497,000 GW. Interestingly, government’s interest has shifted from the costly furnace oil to RLNG. According to details, with the use of RLNG in producing electricity, the electricity production has increased by 51%. The electricity production has shot up to 1,514 GW. On the other hand, electricity production from nuclear plants went up by 48% and increased to 642 GW.

According to the government, at the end of this year, 6,800 MW will be added to the national grid. Out of these, 2,480 MW will be produced through the use of RLNG.