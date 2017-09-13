LAHORE - An Austrian business delegation visited Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore on Monday.

Bruno Mellacher, Leonhard Lucki, Rudolf Edlinger and Saleem Shamshi from commercial section of Austrian Embassy were also part of delegation. On the occasion, Richard said that as the trade commissioner he is putting his all efforts to double Pakistan-Austria trade and some encouraging improvement are being shown. He appreciated the role of FPCCI in trade promotion and said that FPCCI and the Federation of Austrian Industries can mutually raise the opportunities of trade promotion. He further shared information related to Advantage Austria, which has approximately 110 offices in over 70 countries, provides a broad range business development services for both Austrian companies and their international business partners.

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq said that business community of Pakistan is always keen to develop strong bilateral trade relation with Austria. He said there are immense investment and joint ventures opportunities in various sectors eg tourism, information technology, mines and minerals, dairy products and agriculture sector. He said, “FPCCI has established Business Councils with 140 countries of the World and Austria Business Council is one of them which highlight our attention towards Austria as economic partner.”

All Pakistan Business forum (APBF) President Ibrahim Qureshi said Pakistan is a big consumer market with lots of trade opportunities. He said joint collaboration in research should be made.