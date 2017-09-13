SkyElectric launches intelligent solar, battery system operations

LAHORE (PR): One million houses with efficient solar power solutions in Pakistan can reduce 20-30 percent load from the national power grid, which can be provided to industries and commercial users.

Government should further reduce import duties and taxes on solar power panels and batteries which will greatly promote use of solar power solutions at domestic level resulting in uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers. Electric utilities should make it easier to export excess solar energy back to the main grid by simplifying the process of acquiring net-metering licenses.

Ashar Aziz, CEO SkyElectric, a smart energy systems provider, stated this while inaugurating Pakistan’s first and only Solar Power Sales and Technical Education Centre in the new Packages Mall, Lahore. This Centre has the first personal solar energy experience zone of its kind, allowing visitors to get detailed insights about powering their homes and businesses with smart solar and battery technology.

VMware partners with Meezan Bank to expand IT

Infrastructure

ISLAMABAD (PR): VMwareInc (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, recently signed an agreement with Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, to modernize the bank’s IT infrastructure across 571 branches in 146 cities. The agreement allows Meezan Bank to be expand into larger market segments and meet its growing business demands through IT.

Under the agreement, Meezan Bank can tap on VMware’s industry leading platforms to build and deliver IT solutions. With the modernized IT infrastructure enabled by a suite of VMware solutions including VMware vSphere® with Operations Management™, VMware vCloud Suite® and VMware Site Recovery Manager™, the bank aims to increase the performance and efficiency of the IT resources through virtualization, speed up the delivery of solutions via private clouds, and strengthen the availability and mobility of critical applications.

“This is just one of the many steps Meezan Bank will be taking to play its part to support the State Bank of Pakistan’s efforts to make Pakistan’s financial sector a digital leader in the decade ahead and to maintain Pakistan’s position as a mobile-first nation”, said Faizur Rehman, Head of Information Technology and Digital Banking, Meezan Bank.

The partnership with VMware also means that the Bank is now able to scale rapidly based on demand and significantly reduce its operational and ownership costs. With VMware’s consumer simple yet enterprise secure solutions, Meezan Bank’s modernized IT infrastructure allows the bank to respond faster to customer needs while elevating the security and reliability of its services across all 571 branches.

NBP CEO visits Gwadar Chamber, holds townhall meeting

GWADAR (PR): President and CEO of National Bank Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmad visited the Gwadar region to assess prospects for NBP to play an active role for participation in business opportunities and to strategically focus on business development activities in the light of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He met leading businessmen and addressed the members of the Chamber of Commerce, Gwadar. The CEO said that Gwadar is emerging to play an important role in the economic future of the country and holds a vital position in the region.

He also had a town hall meeting in which all the branch managers in the region and other senior local executives took part. This was the first ever visit of any President of NBP to this region, which was warmly welcomed by business community and staff. President and CEO NBP emphasized that the NBP employees in the Gwadar region must work on the eradication of hurdles in the way of the provision of loans to fishermen, agriculture and others. He also added that the exports of the country can be increased hence increasing foreign reserves if fishing facilities are upgraded and financing is provided to the fishing community, date farms and other sectors.