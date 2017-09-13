PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has appreciated the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)’s desire to invest in different sectors of the province.

Khattak said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had taken a number of steps for facilitating both local and foreign investors for economic growth of the province, adding that the government was providing incentives to the investors under its investment and industrial policy. He said that the KP had the potential to become a hub of industrial and commercial activities, adding that the government would provide fool proof security to the investors and their investment.

The chief minister stated this while chairing a meeting with representatives of the AIIB. KP Acting Chief Secretary Azam Khan, secretaries of planning and development, education, irrigation and energy departments and CEO of KP Oil and Gas Company Ltd also attended the meeting.

The delegation of the China-led international bank was briefed on projects relating to education, health, water supply, energy, roads and railway net works and solarisation of various government facilities. The delegation was also briefed on some of the feasible and readily available projects for immediate investment and with prospects of high returns.

The delegation showed willingness to invest in Changla Gali-Islamabad road project, small dams, solarisation of divisional and district headquarters’ offices, Chitral Grid Station, transmission lines, infrastructure development and other projects and sought a detailed list of all readily-available projects for execution.

The meeting was told that the KP government was constructing 13 small dams with estimated cost of Rs20,725 million to generate revenue worth Rs4,253 million annually. The internal economic rate of return is estimated as 13.19 per cent while the execution period is up to 5 years. It was told that these projects would bring additional land of 59,174 acres under cultivation besides provision of potable water and other social and economic benefits as well as protection of fertile lands from floods.

It was further told that completion of 3,444 kilometres-long canal patrol roads would further irrigate 1.445 million acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs26.16 billion while completion of the projects would facilitate approximately 10.25 million people. The meeting was told that the irrigation department had already completed documentation process of the projects.

The meeting was further told that working group had been constituted comprising representatives of all departments concerned for close liaison with the AIIB. The chief minister assured that the provincial government would provide all facilities to the investors under one-window operation. He said that the provincial government wanted to complete all such joint ventures with full speed. He said that there were a number of identified and feasible projects with highly payback capacity.

He said that the provincial government had planned generation of 4,000 megawatt electricity in the province. He said that projects of 2,000 megawatts generation capacity were part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative while agreements had also been signed with the Frontier Works Organisation for construction of vital power generation projects in Chitral.

He said that work on 356 small hydropower stations was in full swing, adding that 214 of them were completed and being handed over to the respective communities. He said that a total of 10,000 megawatts generation potential existed in Chitral only. “The KP government introduced revolutionary reforms during the last four years to materialise the agenda of change as per manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”, Khattak said, adding that over 200 laws and amendments were enacted to ensure good governance and transparency.

The system was improved gradually and now institutions are working with full capacity, Khattak said. He said that 70 percent of the education reforms and standardisation of schools had been completed, including providing majority of the missing facilities in educational institutions so that the poor children could also be able to attain quality education and serve the nation, he added. He said that the overall scenario in the province had been positively changed and now it had become centre of focus for foreign investors due to transparency and good governance.