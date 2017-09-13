PR LAHORE - Lesco Chief Executive Officer Wajid Ali Kazmi on Tuesday addressed a large number of line Superintendents and SSOs during a meeting held at Regional Training Centre Campus Lahore. Various management representatives including Lesco Director General HR Azia Shoaib participated in the meeting.

The Lesco CEO urged the workers to spare no efforts to maintain electricity supply system efficiently during the course of cricket matches. On the occasion, All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed said that electricity employees are playing a pivotal role to maintain electricity distribution system by supplying electricity to more than 25 million consumers. He urged the employees to perform their tasks efficiently to ensure better services to the consumers.

He thanked the management for accepting the just demands of the workers and demanded to get replenished the shortage of staff and provision of adequate safety equipment and material to the field staff. He advised the workers to make full efforts to ensure safe working conditions for line staff. He also urged the policy makers to accord the highest priority to cheap electricity like hydel which cost Rs1.5 per unit comparing with furnace fuel thermal power generation costing Rs17 per unit.