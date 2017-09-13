SECP promoting ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD(Staff Reporter): To promote the ease of doing business, the SECP has introduced numerous reforms through the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017. In order to increase the number of new incorporations, a simplified incorporation process has been introduced. In this regard, the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017, have been amended. Now the companies are required to submit simple application form under regulation 5 of the Cos (Incorporation) Regulations, instead of different statutory forms, ie 1, 21, 27, 28, and 29 as were required to be filed under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984. All the necessary information regarding company registered address, telephone number and list of directors/chief executive is now available in the different annexure of application form. In view of the above, the SECP would like to inform banks/stakeholders that requirements for filing different statutory forms such as 1, 21, 27, 28 and 29 at the time of incorporation has been replaced with simple application form under regulation 5 of the Cos (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017.

PFC delegation to leave for China next week

ISLAMABAD (APP): A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is scheduled to leave for China next week on a week-long visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry. The delegation, to be headed by its Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif, would avail the opportunity to study about the latest designing of products and modern technologies in their fields to improve their businesses to compete in global markets. In a statement issued here, Mian Kashif said this business tour would provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts. The delegation would link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries, he said, adding the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He was of the view that despite imbalances in volume of trade between Pakistan and China, economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China held great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the Chinese market. He urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

"Many furniture retailers in Pakistan prefer to import furniture from China and sell the products in local market, but Pakistani furniture industry is no short of potential. PFC is playing a significant role in boosting furniture exports and local manufacturers should also join hands with the council to help it achieve its goals," he added.

Govt urged to ensure traffic

management during cricket event

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government in general and traffic department in particular to evolve a dynamic traffic management plan to turn aside sever traffic problems for the business community during the ongoing cricket event. LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Nasir Hameed said that recent traffic chaos affected the trade and economic activities hard as it suspended the movement of trading goods and raw materials which caused huge loss to the business community. The LCCI office-bearers said that though such events are essential to give a good message to the outer world but it must be ensured that these are not harmful for the trade and economic activities. They said that traffic issues can be handled easily through good management plan. “It is good sign that more international events are coming in Pakistan.

The Punjab government and traffic department should evolve traffic management plan well before the time to ensure flow of traffic and to avoid disaster-like situation, he added.

Hybrid rice scientists from China arrive to train local scientists

ISLAMABAD (APP): A group of Chinese agriculture experts, comprising 12 hybrid rice scientists, arrived here Tuesday to train local scientists and farmers on hybrid rice cultivation technologies to improve per acre crop productivity. The Chinese scientists are scheduled to train 30 Pakistani agriculture scientists, selected from all the four provinces. Besides, they will also impart training to the members of the provincial field extension departments on hybrid rice cultivation. They would also organize road-shows and field visits across the rice-growing areas to address the issues and challenges in promotion of hybrid rice seed. In this regard, a ceremony was held at National Agriculture Research Center, which was attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Agriculture and Economic Councilor of Chinese Embassy Dr Wang and Chief Executive Officer of Yaun Longping Hi-tech Company limited China.

The Ministry of Commerce Peoples Republic of China is the main sponsor of the initiative, where as Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Agriculture Innovation Programme are also collaborating in promoting the hybrid seed technologies.

Addressing the event, Chinese Agriculture and Economic Councilor said that it was the first bilateral initiative, aiming to enhance per acre rice yield by promoting hybrid rice techniques in Pakistan.

Under the programme, he said that private sector companies of both the countries would cooperate to promote the hybrid rice production that would almost double the per acre crop yield.

He further said that hybrid rice technologies would help to enhance per acre crop output, besides increasing farm income and reduce the poverty.

The hybrid rice technology would also bring revolution in Pakistani Basmati rice production, which was famous all over the world for it taste and aroma.

Addressing the event CEO of Yaun longping High-Tech Agriculture Company Limited China said that the training course was designed in accordance with the requirements of local farmers. She said that the training course would include lectures and field visits for active participation of local farming community for the better results.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security said that government was determined to promote agri sector of the country. He informed that rice crop was cultivated over 2.7 million hectares and was the second major staple food crop of the country, adding that the Chinese expertise would help to enhance the local crop output significantly.

He hoped that the bilateral cooperation in agri-sector would bring the positive results and further enhance the crop output by minimizing the inputs.

Chairman PARC stressed the need for bringing innovation and introducing mechanized farming to make the local produces more competitive in international markets.

Meanwhile, Member Plant Sciences Dr Anjum Ali informed that the aim of the training course on hybrid rice was to educate the local farming community about the hybrid technology and seed selection for achieving maximum per acre yield.