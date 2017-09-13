SIALKOT - A maize production competition 2017-18 will be held in maize growing districts in Punjab on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister. Sources in Punjab Agriculture department told APP here on Tuesday that the department is finalising necessary arrangements for holding the competition. The interested growers of

approved districts are directed that they should registere their names by Sept 30 with their respective agriculture department offices. Agriculture implements worth lakhs of rupees would be awarded to the winners of the competition.