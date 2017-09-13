KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $3,496.13 million in the first two months (July to August) of FY18, compared with $3,089.02 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During August 2017, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $1,954.46 million, which is 26.78 percent higher than July 2017 and 11 percent higher than August 2016. The country-wise details for August 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $511.28 million, $440.38 million, $260.34 million, $249.14 million, $230.22 million and $62.75 million respectively compared with the inflow of $507.26 million, $401.18 million, $223.7 million, $192.64 million, $222.57 million and $43.5 million respectively in August 2016.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during August 2017 amounted to $200.35 million together as against $169.99 million received in August 2016.