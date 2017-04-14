FTO for instilling confidence in tax payers

ISLAMABAD (PR): ederal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has organised an awareness workshop regarding its project titled ‘Public Awareness and Advocacy about Dispute Resolution Mechanism of Federal Tax Ombudsman’ for medium and small scale enterprises. FTO Director General Administration Asif shed light on the historical perspective of the ombudsman office.

He said the FTO offices are working to instill confidence in tax payers. At present, there are 150 ombudsman offices in the world. In Pakistan, the ombudsman office was established in 1983 and in year 2000, an independent office of Federal Tax Ombudsman was established. He said the complaint filing procedure and other available facilities provided by the FTO office to aggrieved taxpayers.

He said the mandate of FTO office is to ensure prompt and inexpensive redress of taxpayers’ genuine grievances against maladministration by the tax employees of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Revenue Division, Government of Pakistan.

“An average 1500 complaints annually are currently being handled by the FTO offices across Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistani universities shine at Shell Eco-marathon ‘17

Lahore (PR): Students of two Pakistani have outshone their counterparts at the Shell Eco-marathon 2017. From the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), Team Hammerhead made it to the 6th place on the leader board by designing a car that runs 331 km/KWs.

PNEC NUST’s team secured the off-track Communications Award for their ambitious PR campaign to promote their prototype car Nawah.

The competition was held in Singapore from March 16-19 as part of Make the Future Festival – one of Shell’s flagship programmes.

Make The Future is a platform for conversation collaboration and innovation around the global energy challenge. The festival housed an interactive display allowing visitors to create energy through movement, gravity and sports. Present at the event were the top 15 young entrepreneurs from across the globe to show how their ideas create a world that can produce much more energy with less CO2. Sanwal Muneer, a 24 year old engineering graduate from FAST University, was one of the finalists. He is now the CEO of Capture Mobility, a company that produces wind turbines with solar panels that not only power street lights, traffic signals but also absorb carbon pollutants on the highway.

CAWC hosts Women’s Day celebrations

Lahore (PR): The recently constituted Chartered Accountants Women’s Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) celebrated Women’s Day at ICAP Auditorium, Islamabad. The theme of the event was “Be Bold for Change”. Over the decades, the objective of Women’s Day celebrations has evolved and embraced culture and ethnicity to emerge as a celebration of appreciation, respect and love towards women.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, recognising and appreciating women’s political, economic and social achievements over the decades. This year the event has been celebrated on April 11 as the committee was constituted recently and required some time to plan the event.

Bushra Aslam, executive director of SECP, stated in opening remarks that the change was already visible in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. She said when she started career 21 years ago there were only three students in this profession and now there were 55 qualified Chartered Accountants and hundreds of trainee students in the firms.

Rashid Ibrahim (council member of ICAP) said that International Women’s Day was a global recognition to social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. He added that ICAP was an equal opportunity employer and the recently constituted CAWC was an example of gender equality at ICAP.

Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson of OGRA and member CAWC, stated that the theme of Be Bold for Change for today’s event was the way forward for all the professionals. She informed the participants how she faced the challenge of life after her husband passed away and she had to raise two infants.

Dubai Islamic Bank partners with Ria Money Transfer

Karachi (PR): Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan (DIBPL) and Ria Money Transfer (“Ria”), the third largest money transfer company in the world, have partnered to offer money transfer payout services in Pakistan.

The agreement allows customers from all over the world to send money to their beneficiaries in Pakistan through Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, with greater convenience for their family and friends. Beneficiaries can now collect cash in minutes from 238 locations without the need for an account, while Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan account holders can receive funds directly to their bank account.

“DIB Pakistan, as a major player in Pakistan Banking Industry’s Remittance Business, is excited to partner with Ria to further enrich our customer touch-point channels and bring convenience to all home remittance beneficiaries who receive funds from Pakistani expats all over the world through our network of 238 locations across Pakistan,” said Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan. “I’m confident that our Bank’s sustainable partnership with Ria will boost the remittance volumes in Pakistan by focusing on our individual strengths."

Ria’s CEO and President Juan Bianchi added, “Ria’s agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank of Pakistan provides more choice for Pakistanis living abroad to send money home. We are pleased to start this partnership and provide our fast, secure and affordable services which will benefit the loved ones of Pakistani expats in this top 10 remittance receiving country.”

Flower launches DC inverter air conditioners

Lahore (PR): Flower Electronics Private Limited recently launched its DC inverter split air conditioner that offers maximum electricity cost savings to consumers with its higher energy efficiency ratio (EER) of above 3.5. This unique feature sets Flower DC Inverter apart from other ordinary DC inverters as it efficiently cools down the temperature while consuming 15% less energy. A project of Hakim Group, which has been operating for more than 40 years in multiple industries; Flower is backed by the expertise and legacy that guarantees its long-lasting performance and efficiency.

Flower DC inverter distinguishes itself from the rest by its range of features and attractive design, all in a much reasonable price. This launch will be followed by other electric and electronic products that will be available in the market soon.