KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,744.1 million on April 7, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $16,688.2 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,055.9 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,744.1 million. During the week ending April 7, 2017, the SBP’s reserves increased by $222 million to $16,688 million.–Staff Reporter

During the week, SBP received multilateral inflows of $317 million and made payments of $118 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments.