LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the provincial government has increased the development expenditure in Punjab by 37 percent; however, the growing population have been a big impediment to growth.

She said, “In the past, loadshedding had crippled the economy of Punjab and hence the improvement of energy sector is our top priority.” She said this while speaking at “high-level consultative meeting on tax reforms and public-private dialogue in Punjab” held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) here on Thursday.

The consultative meeting was participated by large number of experts and representative from various public as well private sector entities related to trade, business and economy. The participants discussed the present federal and provincial tax regimes in length and suggested various corrective measures to improve the state of national economy. The minister said that through better education and skill development, the government was trying to improve the human resource capital in the country.