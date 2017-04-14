PTCL reports 2pc growth in revenues

KARACHI (STAFF REPORTER): The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and declared a sequential growth of 2 percent in PTCL’s revenue in Q1-FY17 over Q4-FY16. Revenue from PTCL’s flagship Broadband service increased over same quarter last year. Likewise, wholesale services and international revenues also increased. Operating expenses were reduced by 2 percent over the same period of last year thanks to cost optimisation measures. Excluding a one-off individual project expenditure recorded in Q1-FY17, the operating profitability of PTCL increased by 3 percent in a like-to-like comparison to the corresponding quarter of 2016. PTCL Board of Directors’ meeting held on Thursday informed that PTCL Group earned Rs28.8 billion revenue during Q1-FY17 with 1 percent reduction in its operating expenses also. The financial position of PTCL Group’s is quite robust as is evident from 9 percent increase in cash-based funds in the form of short-term investments and cash and bank balances during Q1-FY17.

PEW questions lifting of ban on gas connections

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday questioned decision of the Cabinet to lift ban on new domestic and industrial gas connections terming it a flawed decision. Pakistan Economy Watch President Dr Murtaza Mughal said that this decision has raised questions about the LNG policy and the efficiency of the power sector. The government has lifted ban on new gas connections which was imposed during 2011 as the supply of imported gas has increased while demand in insignificant, he added. Dr Murtaza said that the government has planned three new LNG-based power plants in Punjab which will push up the number of gas-based power plants to eleven requiring 1127 mmcfd of LNG. None of the said power plants is working according to its capacity but when the same start operations there will be no gas for those who sought new connections.

Motorbikes production recorded 1.209m in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The production of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country increased to 1.209 million units during first nine months of current fiscal year as compared to the production of 998,040 units in July-March (2015-16). On monthly and yearly basis the production of the two-wheelers and three-wheelers in March was recorded at 138,050 units as compared to the production of 135,503 units and 115,805 units in February 2017 and March 2016, respectively. According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the production of motorcycles increased from 601,939 units in July-March (2015-16) to 712,040 units in first nine months of the year 2016-17. Similarly, production of DYL motorcycles also witnessed a slight increase during the period under review as the production went up to 5,973 units from 5,901 units in same period of the preceding year. Suzuki motorcycles’ production also rose to 14,712 units in July-March (2016-17) from 12,856 units in last year.

Speakers lay emphasis on research for tech breakthrough

SWABI (Staff Reporter): Speakers at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day ‘Industrial Open House and Career Fair’ at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said on Thursday that continued and result-oriented research was a prerequisite for a breakthrough in the field of science and technology. Irfan Wahab, chief executive officer of Telenor Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion. Jehangir Bashar, rector of the GIK Institute; Prof Dr Javed, pro-rector (academic); Ahsan Basir, pro-rector; faculty members and students from various disciplines graced the occasion. Over 50 multinational and national companies are participating in the Industrial Open House. Final Year students have displayed 100 research projects at the fair. Participants said that universities should focus on promotion of indigenous technology. Irfan said that Pakistan needed higher levels of innovation and creativity and it should produce well-trained scientists and technologists who could make the country economically prosperous.

“The world around us is rapidly changing. Technology has changed the entire landscape of life,” he said. The public understanding of science, engineering and technology is a powerful vehicle through which social and economic progress can be achieved, he said. He said that inviting experts from the industry to universities could help solve many technological issues.

Pakistan needs a large number of competent engineers in almost all disciplines, he said. Students should rise above textbooks and must be brave enough to be creative and innovative.

Engineer Shamsul Mulk, president of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), said that students had received quality education at the GIK Institute. They had the capability to face the emerging challenges and play their due role in economic progress and political stability of the country.

Jehangir Bashar, rector of the GIK Institute, said that there were strong bonds between the GIK Institute and the industry of the country and the institute’s academia worked to strengthen these linkages. “We are ready to incorporate indusial experts’ ideas and suggestions to improve the education quality of our graduates,” he said. “GIK and Telenor can also collaborate in research and innovation field,” he said.