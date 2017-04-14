GUJRANWALA - Pakistan-Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Friendship Forum launched a “Pakistan-Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Business Council in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

Representative ambassadors of permanent member countries of SCO were present in the ceremony to support the establishment of the Business Council. The Business Council is established keeping in view the upcoming presence of Pakistan as a permanent member country in the Summit of Heads of States that is scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

While speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said that SCO establishment is based on essence of Shanghai Spirit which is about mutual trust, equality mutual trust and have win cooperation among states. The core value has help safeguarding the regional security, stability and promoting regional development hence the SCO has became a unique model of efficient cooperation by paying equal attention simultaneously to economic development and security cooperation.

Tajikistan Ambassador Sherali Jononov explained the core values of the SCO and the functioning of the organisation. He said that the grouping is focusing more on strengthening mutual confidence, good neighbourly relations among the member countries, promoting effective trade and economy among the member states.

Russia Ambassador Alexey YurievichDedov highlighted the special features of the SCO including the Business Council, Interbank Consortium and other related structures within the organisation for the promotion of the trade, business and cooperation between the countries. Uzbekistan Ambassador Furkat Sadikov said that Uzbekistan fully supported Pakistan’s presence in the multilateral organisation. He said that presence of the country in the organisation will bid well for the promotion of multilateral cooperation including business to business linkages.

Pak-SCO Business Council President Pervez LALA, in his opening remarks, said that business community is ready to explore the possibilities of the cooperation with the counterparts in the member countries of SCO. In his vote of thanks, Pak-SCO Business Council Secretary General Ahmad Lone appreciated the efforts of the ambassadors of the member states in SCO for the phenomenal work in enhancing business to business and especially people to people contacts amongst the states. He further assured the working of the council in solid footing and in a manner for finding concrete grounds to improve the trade relations between countries. He lauded the efforts of Pak-SCO Business Council Chief Coordinator Asif Noor for organising such an event.

Pakistan Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Friendship Forum President Farhat Asif explained the objectives of the forum wherein she highlighted about the seven E’s including economy, entrepreneurship, energy, education, environment, expedition and empowerment as priority areas for “connecting communities and providing opportunities”. She said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is larger regional grouping and emerging alliance of countries of the region for peace, prosperity and development. Ambassadors of Portugal, Tunisia, Nepal, Diplomats, Representatives of several chamber of commerce were also present on the occasion.

MUHAMMAD BABAR CH