LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Board of Directors (BoDs) had never authorised the sale of A-310 aircraft and had instead ordered an inquiry into the sale of one aircraft to Germany, said spokesman for the national flag carrier on Thursday.

He said that the A-310 aircraft had been grounded before the end of 2016 because under the Aviation Policy 2015, aircraft more than 20 years old were not allowed to be operated by any Pakistani airline. Regarding the induction of grounded two A-310 aircrafts into the current fleet, he said that various options are currently being considered to meet the increased demand during Hajj 2017, including the re-activation of the A-310 aircraft. However, no decision has yet been taken by the management in this regard. PIA would also consult Airbus, the manufacturer of these aircraft, before taking any decision, he added. He further said that safety is of paramount importance for PIA and no decision would be taken which jeopardizes safety of passengers.

There is absolutely no connection between the grounding of A-310s - who were more than 20-year-old - and the leasing of far newer aircraft in 2016, when an effort was made to improve airline's overall product, he added.