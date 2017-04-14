KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange saw renewed selling pressure on the penultimate trading session of the week, with the benchmark shares index losing 507 points or (1.05pc) and close below the 48,000 points level at 47,950.58 points.

After rallying around 1100 points (2%) since Friday, the KSE-100 index witnessed heavy profit taking (-507 points or (down 1.1%) today. Although a small correction after such a rally may have been expected, the selling pressure might have been amplified due to Sindh CM’s comments regarding nationwide gas shutdown, the resurgence of Indo-Pak tensions, and the looming fear related to panama case’s impending verdict.

Contribution to the downside came from HBL (slip 2.1pc), OGDC (2.2pc), MARI (5pc), UBL (1.3pc) & ENGRO (1.5pc), eroding 209 points; while SSGC (gain 4.2pc), SHFA (5pc), MUREB (3pc), THALL (1pc) and ICI (1pc), added 27 points, stated analyst at Topline brokerage.

Decline in the market was led by Banking and E&P sector as they lost value to weigh down on the index. HBL (slip 2.08pc) and UBL (1.33pc) remained the major index movers in the banking sector whereas in the E&P space, OGDC (decline 2.22pc) and POL (2.10pc) lost value to close in the red zone, as crude oil prices slid to consolidate around $53/bbl level. MARI (-5pc) in the E&P sector also came under the hammer on the back of the news that government intends to sell off 18.3 percent stake in the company through a secondary public offering. EFOODS (slump 2.25pc) lost value to close in the red zone as the dairy company declared below expectation 1Q2017 result. In its result, the company reported EPS of Rs0.43/share which was lower than the street estimate, market participants said.

Market participation improved with bears dominating the activity; traded volume and value both rose by 7 percent to 233 million shares and Rs12 billion/$115 million, respectively.

