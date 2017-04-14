ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Thursday showed concerns on the performance of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for not taking action against cartels, which are responsible for higher inflation in the country.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has noted that the CCP has failed to take action against strong cartels of the country. The senators suggested that the government should abolish CCP if it is not executing tasks as per law.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that inflation is increasing in the country due to the connivance of major groups in all sectors. He further said that there is cartelisation in cement industry. However, the CCP is not taking any action against them.

CCP Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil said that CCP had imposed fine worth of Rs6 billion on the cement industry for their cartelisation. However, the cement industry had taken stay order on the decision from a high court. The committee decided to call the attorney general in next meeting for hearing his viewpoint on the government’s effort for vacating stay orders in cartelisation cases.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) gave briefing on issue of selling of 40 percent shares of Pakistan Stock Exchange to a foreign company without consent of CDC account holders. The SECP informed that 30 percent shares of PSX out of 40 percent were sold to a foreign company and 10 percent shares were sold to a local consortium.

The officials informed that MR Securities committed fraud of Rs2 billion. The government had suspended the membership of five brokers and investigation against 100 brokers is underway.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad informed the committee that 51,201 vehicles were registered in an amnesty scheme announced in 2013. Senator Jamaldini accused the FBR’s officials for demanding more amount under different taxes for those vehicles, which were registered in the amnesty scheme. As many as 2,800 people were affected by this short-assessment practice due to the fault of the FBR, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance also met on Thursday under the chairmanship of MNA Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh. The committee considered “the Auditor General’s (Functions, Powers and Terms & Conditions of services) (Amendment) Bill, 2017”. The committee discussed the Bill clause by clause and directed the Ministry of Finance for providing the comparative statements in this regard for further deliberations on the same in its next meeting.

The committee expressed its grave concern on the performance on the First Women Bank. The committee members were of the view that its management should be given to private sector for the betterment of the institution. The committee was informed by the Ministry of Finance additional secretary that subject matter was already under consideration in the Privatisation Commission with the approval of Cabinet Committee.

The National Assembly’s committee has also recommended that management of House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) should be privatised instead of privatising the corporation. The officials of the Ministry of Finance informed that privatization of HBFC was also under consideration by the Privatisation Commission.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI