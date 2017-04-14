LAHORE - To review the ongoing construction work on various sites of the project, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain on Thursday visited the under construction Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

The 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is scheduled to attain a major landmark, when the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will achieve breakthrough of the Right Headrace Tunnel during the last week of April, marking the completion of excavation of over 68-kilometer long tunnel system of the project.

The breakthrough of Left Head Race Tunnel was achieved in October 2016.

The Wapda chairman said that it is a matter of satisfaction that overall progress on the project as of now is 92 percent, and the project is heading towards its completion in accordance with the stipulated work plan.

During his visit to the headrace tunnel, the Wapda chairman was briefed that following excavation of the tunnels, the water way system will enter the final phase which is scheduled to be completed in seven months.





OUR STAFF REPORTER