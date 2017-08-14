LAHORE - The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Tarbela-IV Extension would start generating 2379MW power during the next year, Wadpa sources said here Sunday.

Talking to APP, the sources said on Sunday that with a power generation capacity of 969 megawatts, the first unit of NJHPP would start operation in February next year, second in March 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready for inauguration in April 2018.

Similarly, for 1410-MW Tarbela-IV Extension, the first unit would be ready for power generation by Feb 2018, second by April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018, the sources confirmed. Among the ongoing projects, Kachhi Canal was ready for inauguration during the current month, he said. The Kachhi Canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti and the entire demography of Dera Bugti and other areas of Balochistan would benefit from this canal.

During the past many governments, work on the project had been delayed. But the incumbent government took the lead and removed all bottlenecks to complete the project, the source added. The incumbent government has launched various mega projects in water and power sector, which would be completed in the upcoming years, he added.

GOVT FAILED TO INITIATE CONSTRUCTION WORK OF BIG DAMS

Online from Islamabad: Despite government’s claims about the construction of new dams, work on big dams in the country could not be commenced so far.

The government had announced to construct new dams to overcome the water crises in the country and the Bhasha dam was on top of the list in this regard but ironically work on this dam could not be commenced so far. The government blames non-availability of funds for delay in this project.

It is worth-mentioning here that Bhasha dam project was announced during the former regime of PPP in October 2011. Approximately 4500 MW electricity was to be generated while area measuring 8500000 square feet was to be irrigated from this project.

Sources said that government did not pay attention to the water projects in the country for the last few years but now government is attempting to commence construction work on dams.

APP