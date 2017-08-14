LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association left for the United States for marketing of an international carpet expo to be held in Lahore in October. Vice chairman of the Association Riaz Ahmed said the association will try to attract foreign delegates for the Oct expo to make the event a success. He told reporters on departure that the association has started contacts with the foreign delegates in the past few months. He said that the gov't cooperation is a must for the international expo.–Staff Reporter