Ufone appoints Rashid Khan as acting CEO

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Board of Directors at Ufone, an Etisalat Group Company, Sunday announced the appointment of Rashid Khan as acting CEO of Ufone effective August 15, 2017. Rashid Khan will replace Rainer Rathgeber who served as CEO Ufone for last one and half years and has decided to join his family in Europe.

Rainer joined Ufone as CEO in March 2016 and has since then managed a significant turnaround for the company. Commenting on his time at Ufone, Rainer stated, “The time with Ufone has been one of the most exciting phases of my business life, thanks to everyone involved. But: It is time to normalize my family life.”

The incoming CEO, Rashid Khan shared, "I am very excited to take this role and look forward to lead this exceptional organization, dedicated and talented professionals to take the business forward.”

Rashid Khan has vast experience in the telecoms arena in Pakistan including 6 years as CEO and Board member of Mobilink (now Jazz).

"I would like to thank Rainer for his contributions to Ufone during his tenure and wish him all the best for his future." said Abdulrahim Nooryani, Chairman of the Ufone Board while 'welcoming Rashid Khan to Ufone'.

OPPO collaborates with L’Oreal Paris to bring a

special gift for Pak customers

ISLAMABAD (PR): OPPO, together with its brand ambassador, the famous style icon Deepika Padukone, brought a surprise for the fans during a live streaming on OPPO Pakistan’s Facebook Page; the OPPO F3 Deepika Limited Edition. Priced at 29,899, the OPPO F3 Deepika Limited Edition will be available for pre-order from August 11, 2017 till August 19, 2017 in offline stores nationwide.

Adding greater excitement for the consumers through this campaign, the camera phone brand OPPO has collaborated with the leading beauty brand, L’Oreal Paris. All customers who purchase the OPPO F3 Deepika Edition will get a L’Oreal Paris Moisture Matte lipstick as a gift, in a specially designed box. Those customers who pre-order from 11th– 19th Aug, 2017 will be eligible to be part of the first sales activity to be held in Packages Mall, Lahore on 19th Aug, 2017, where they will get an exclusive makeover from L’Oreal Paris.

Al-Haj Faw to launch locally assembled hatchback

KARACHI (PR): FAW V2 is the first Chinese passenger car to be assembled in Pakistan. Managing Director of the company, Bilal Afridi hosted an event, which was attended by all of their nationwide dealers and vendors.

FAW is the fastest growing Chinese automotive company formed in collaboration with Al-Haj in 2007. The 50,000-sq. m factory of 600+ employees is built on 105,000-sq. m land with a capacity of 10,000 units pa/single shift.

Bilal Afridi mentioned in his speech about the initial investment of 2.5 billion rupees made to set up the company and a further investment of 1.3 billion rupees for an improved local assembly setup and ED Paint technology in their cars.

He talked about the commitment of his company to continuous advancement in technology, premium 3S customer service and dealership network, in all major cities of Pakistan in addition to 3 years/60,000km warranty.

FAW claims that their local assembly will help them serve its customers better and give them quality assurance of the vehicles.

The company aims to increase their production to 15,000 units per annum by year 2020 and introduce new models in Pakistan.

The V2 hatchback with 1300cc engine is currently being imported as Completely Built Unit (CBU). Introduced in our market in 2014, the V2 has gained a satisfactory reputation among the consumers and the demand is steadily on the rise.

The company started its operation here in Pakistan with 7 acres land and now is proud to have an operating land of 27 acres. This shows the commitment of the company & is definitely not among those who come & leave.

“Our vehicles bring another category in the market where we provide luxury features of a car at affordable prices. We are now being recognized for quality, economy and technological brilliance. Our products ranging from heavy vehicles to light vehicles cater every need of our commercial and domestic sector and we are rapidly gaining people’s trust.”

He further stated: “As a result of good response and with encouragement of our customers, we have further invested rupees 1.3 billion in new assembling process and ED paint technology to improve our V2 with local assembly right here in Pakistan.”

A locally assembled V2 would likely mean lower prices compared to the CBU while a lower displacement engine would also ease out buyers in taxation & registration costs. V2 is probably the most fuel efficient 1.3L car available on Pakistani roads. The current in-city average is about 15-16km, and on highways it reaches 18km in a liter. By end of 2017, Al-Haj FAW expects to produce 500 V2 units a month.

Mall of Lahore wins hearts with the Great Circus

LAHORE (PR): Mall of Lahore, a project of Bahria Town, is winning the hearts of Lahorites by organising on its premises the Great Circus. Holding sway over the city for three days, the Great Circus has been organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The Great Circus features mind blowing performances by internationally acclaimed stars which are enthralling hordes of crowds with Kenyan Acrobats, Singaporean Fancy Act, Russian Aerial Hoop, Cyr Wheel and Juggling. Drawing Competition, Face paint, Magic and Puppet Shows are winning the hearts of the younger lot.

The Great Circus at Mall of Lahore is continuing for 3 days from 12th to 14th of August featuring three shows a day at 3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 pm. The circus is showcasing new performances and tricks every day. Entry is absolutely free but the management of Mall of Lahore has ensured a decent environment by keeping it strictly ‘For Families Only’.

The visitors are in love with the performances and the performers for every incredible trick. ‘Absolutely awesome’ 14 year old Ahmed gave full marks to the show. Mrs Shaukat expressed her delight in these words, ‘Normally, I don’t stop by for a circus. But this was something really special…unforgettable.’ For Anam, a fine arts student, the circus was something powerfully imaginative. ‘It was a powerful performance. It was like imagination at work.’

Mall of Lahore is home to the niche local and international fashion brands which offered great discounts at this special event. In addition, special arrangements, including introduction of new recipes, were made by famous food outlets at the food court to cater to food cravings of the swell of visitors who thronged the Mall to enjoy the Great Circus.

Mall of Lahore is the most upscale shopping destination in Lahore which is very famous among the residents of the city. Mall of Lahore is known for its customer-centric activities and campaigns giving away precious gifts like plots, cars and home appliances to its customers, at regular intervals.

I-Day celebrated at Shifa International Hospital

LAHORE (PR): Candle lighting event was observed at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) celebrating 70th Pakistan Independence Day. After a success of the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA) this year SIH vowed to give more care, more compassion, more leadership, more healthcare, more commitment, more teamwork, more quality, more respect and much more accountability for its patients. The event comprised of a national flag hosting ceremony by Dr. Manzoor ul Haq Qazi, Chief Executive Officer, SIH. Chief Operating Officer Aziz A. Jan also spoke on the occasion.

Capacity building training course for EOBI officers

LAHORE (PR): The Employees’ Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has organised a four-week capacity building training course for their officers at Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad simultaneously. On this occasion, Chairman EOBI Khaqan Murtaza said that this training course will help us to build personal capacity of EOBI officers as well as the performance of the Institution. He added that training is a conscious, deliberate and planned effort. Its purpose is to improve the skills, knowledge and effectiveness of the employees. It also aims at preparing an employee for higher responsibilities.