The world of intellect is like a deep ocean, which has limitless intensity. Great minds or intellectuals are blessed with unique ideas that can see the future through the windows of past and present. They prophesize future and interpret the state of affairs in a way that not a layman is able to think of. Iqbal, Rumi, Ghazali-the list is endless were the intellectuals who held a different opinion of the world. Not all individuals are intellectuals and not all people are able to predict future. Philosophy is necessary to understand the existence of human beings. Philosophers take us to the path of spiritual development and disentanglehuman worries. They connect us with God.

A long time ago Allama Iqbal, the Poet of the East, had talked about rebirth of Muslim Ummah. He expressed fears that secularism, which was an anti-Islam ideology would weaken the spiritual foundations of Islam and Muslim society. However, the day would come when all anti-Islam ideologies including secularism would fade away forever and Islam will regain its lost glory. Iqbal’s interpretation of resurgence of Islam and the Muslim World came in a time when Muslims around the world particularly those living in Indo-Pak subcontinent were experiencing worse political, social, and economic crisis; there was no true leadership who could act as savior for the sinking boat of the Muslim glory, Muslim identity and nationalism. When in 1930, Iqbal delivered his most famous presidential speech known as the Allahabad Address in which he pushed for the creation of a Muslim state in Northwest India, it was actually a continuity of his earlier perception, which he made about Hashmite tribe i.e. Islam regaining its lost glory, power, and leading nations of the world. Allama Iqbal died in 1938 but the forecast, which he made, turned a reality when Pakistan came into being as a new Muslim state in August 1947.

While foretelling of Iqbal about Muslim renaissance is still a favorite subject of most philosophical works, today’s circumstances witness that what Allama meant by Muslim Rebirth is turning an undeniable reality. Today, 1.7 billion or about 23.4% of the world population is Muslim and Islam is the second largest religion of the world that is spreading with a rapid speed. Islamic Movements are speedily moving ahead and reaching the entrance of Europe, Africa, and America, which will lay down founding stone of Islamas a new lifestyle for the western world. Another intellectual, Khurram Murad (1938-1996) talked about resurgence of Islam and the Muslim World in a unique style of oration. Just like Iqbal, Khurram Murad was a restless soul who set on visits to many countries and delivered lectures inspiring millions around the world. He penned up more than 200+ books and booklets for young, adult, children, and aged, awakened them from deep slumber, and made them realize that they held a unique identity and recognition.

Khurram Murad was Iqbal’s Mard-e-Momin whose vision amends destiny and gives light to those stuck in darkness. Without a doubt, Murad interpreted life in a way that made connections with eternity, immortality and originality of human existence. He spent all of his life building linkages of people with God, the Creator. While Iqbal talked about “Secrets of Khudi i.e. self-respect”, Khurram Murad discovered those secrets and said self-respect leads to Paradise. Iqbal predicted that Islam would flourish in the world while Khurram Murad practically led Movements struggling for revival of Islam. Iqbal heard from Qudsis i.e. fortunetellersthat the lion, which overturned Roman Empire, would be reawakened; Khurram Murad who himself was a lion of God physically travelled to many countries and awakened the lions i.e. true and brave Muslims to come out of comfort zones and play their sought after role. Iqbal termed a true believer with “Qur’an” and pointed out Qahari (the one who routs the foes), Ghafari (the one who grants reprieve), Qudusi (the one who performs pious deeds) and Jabroot (the one shows great might) are four essential ingredients that make a Muslim. Khurram Murad emphasized on faith, sound relation between soul and body especially heart and love with God to be elements needed to succeed in the life hereafter. Iqbal said every individual plays a vital role in reshaping destiny of his/her nation; Khurram Murad said that collective struggle breeds results.

Khurram Murad left this temporarily world in 1996. The world of intellect and reasoning became many shades darker. Islamic Movements around the world became orphans. The superb career, spanning over many decades, heralded an era of philosophical excellence that, in my opinion, had one thing as its driving force: KhurramMurad wrote books with his heart, he gave lectures when there was a dire need. And what an inspiration he had. All he interacted turned the ordinary into the extraordinary and made them understand the philosophy of life. Never claiming to be great, Khurram Murad made stuff that was more effective, inspirational, and spiritual than most thinkers of his era would do. He talked to common people’s hearts; he made them realize their souls; and he turned their little thoughts into a rollercoaster of feelings. He made them aware that more than anything else it was the manifestation of their responses to life in the guidance of prophets. When you read his books, sitting anywhere, you think spiritedly, hold your breath tight, windows of your heart open up with curiosity, you come to know you are blessed, you’re special and that you’re really interacting with a Socrates of your time. He wrote more than 200 books and whatever the audience, whatever the topic, whatever the theme, the man poured his heart into his work and the result, as we noted, was phenomenal; he made a mark uniquely his own. Many people changed their lives due to influence from his speeches and writings. Every year, his family commemorates Khurram Murad Memorial Lecture at University of Management and Technology (UMT) where renowned scholars are invited to deliver a talk on contemporary topics revolving around religions, philosophy, politics, Islamic movements and problems of Muslims living in the West.

Khurram Murad will be remembered. He will be remembered because he was one of a kind. He will be remembered because he wrote thought-provoking books. He will be remembered because he added depth to the function of Islamic Movements around the globe. He will be remembered because he added superiority to our life. He will be remembered because he made speeches that made you think over, contemplate, sigh and re-think the love of God, blessings of God and mercy of God. He will be remembered because he awakened Muslim Ummah from deep sleeping and made them realize their needed role to be played for rebirth of Muslim Ummain the contemporary era. He made you want to fall in love with God, with the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He will be remembered for inspiring youth, old and young equally around the world. He will be remembered for making young generation realize that how great they can be. He will be remembered for promoting inter-faith dialogue among religions and fostering harmony among Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. He will be remembered for making us cry through his lectures and remember the hardships of the Day of Judgment. Khurram Murad will be remembered because he guided us through the journey of our life and that who we are, why we have come here and where we have to return. May God be pleased by him.