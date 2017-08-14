New Chinese maglev train completes pilot run

A new generation of Chinese middle-to-low-speed magnetically levitated (maglev) trains has completed a test run in Shanghai and is expected to enter the market in a year, CRRC Dalian announced Sunday. Research and development of the new maglev train began eight years ago, and the successful pilot run showed China has mastered core technology in new-generation magnetic suspension systems, according to Qu Tianwei, chief engineer with CRRC Dalian. The maglev underwent a test run of 120 km per hour in Shanghai. Compared with traditional rail transit system, the new middle-to-low speed trains produce little noise and have better climbing ability and a longer service life, Qu said. Construction costs of new maglev train lines are higher than those of urban light rail but lower than those of metro lines. Their transport capacity is also in line with light rail. China's first middle-to-low speed maglev rail line started operation in May 2016 in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, making China one of the first countries to master such technology.

A study from the Chinese Academy of Engineering shows China will build more than five middle-to-low-speed maglev rail lines for commercial use by 2020. More than 10 cities are considering such projects.

Pakistan Development Summit, Expo to be held on 17th

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms is organising the Pakistan's Development Summit and Expo on August 17 to celebrate Pakistan's development journey it has embarked upon over the last 70 years. The conference will deliberate upon the policies responsible for growth in agricultural, industrial and services sectors. The conference also aims to look at the reforms of the current govt to overcome the shortcomings of the previous policy frameworks, particularly, the socio-economic initiatives undertaken the Pakistan Vision 2025 to whom the recent economic resurgence can be attributed, sources in the ministry said. The objectives of the conference would be achieved by engaging different stakeholders from academia, media, govt and leading industry players. The stakeholder engagement is proposed to initiate a development discourse which stems from a positive outlook on the achievements of the past and nourishes from the efficient and effective policy framework of the present.

The resulting "Development Discourse" can rope in the development journey of Pakistan making it inclusive and sustainable.

Such a discourse is also much needed to dispel the negativity and atmosphere of despair which are a threat to the much needed stability required for continuation of policies.

The proposed conference is structured in a way that it also serves as a platform to initiate a dialogue where ideas, thoughts and questions are expressed and tackled in an open environment to ensure a sustainable and inclusive development process in the country.

Moreover, the 70 years of Pakistan Development Expo will present a visual journey of decade-wise development timeline of key projects. Starting from 1947, the major development projects of each decade will be presented.

Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section of M-8 likely to be completed by November

ISLAMABAD (APP): Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) is expected to be completed by November. The 151-km project has been divided into three packages. The first package is 57.5 km, package II is 42.5 km and package 3 is 51.1 km long. Work on all three packages is going on smoothly, an official of National Highway Authority told APP on Sunday. Khuzdar-Shahdadkot section is part of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) which is an east-west motorway connecting Sukkur and Larkana to the port city of Gwadar. Starting from Ratodero in Sindh, M-8 enters Balochistan passing near the towns of Khuzdar, Awaran, Hoshab, Turbat before joining the Makran Coastal Highway just east of Gwadar. The M-8 will have 4-lanes and a total length of 892 km. The 193 kilometer stretch between Gwadar and Hoshab was inaugurated in February 2016.

Tobacco exports increase 35pc in one year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The tobacco exports from the country witnessed sharp increase of 34.93 percent during the fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. According to figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the tobacco exports earned $14.807 million for the country in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the earnings of $10.974 million during July-June (2015-16). In terms of quantity, the country exported 3,976 metric tons of tobacco during the period under review as compared to the exports of 3,194 metric ton, showing positive growth of 24.48 percent. The overall food exports from the country during the fiscal year (2016-17) decreased by 6.94 percent when compared to the last year. The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $3,712 million in July-June (2016-17) as compared to the exports of $3,989 million in July-June (2015-16). However, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports declined by 27.88 percent in June 2017 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tobacco exports in June 2017 stood at $0.401 million as compared to the exports of $0.556 million.

On month-on-month basis, the tobacco exports witnessed sharp decline of 66.13 percent in June 2017 when compared to the exports of $1.184 million in May 2017.



