ISLAMABAD:- About 27,805 metric ton of meat and meat products exported during first six months of current financial year. During the period from July-December 2016, the country earned $105.690 million by exporting the meat and meat products. According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, in first two-quarters of current financial year, other food items worth $337.183 million were exported. During last six months, food commodities worth $1.659 billion were imported.