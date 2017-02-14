Cancer patients take selfies with Ion Morgan

LAHORE (PR): The cancer patients were honored in the post-match presentation ceremony of PSL. The English cricket team captain Ion Morgan took selfies with them and showed his gratitude for the children. It may be recalled that Peshawar Zalmi has chosen Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) as its official charity to support this season and has taken 20 cancer patients to witness the opening ceremony and matches of Pakistan Super League 2017 in Dubai.

University of Kent, Bestway Foundation pledge £500k to support Pakistani students

LAHORE (PR): The University of Kent and the Bestway Foundation, the charitable Trust of Bestway Group, have announced a new collaboration to jointly fund five annual scholarships for postgraduate students applying from Pakistan.

The Bestway Foundation and University of Kent have signed a five-year agreement that commits £250,000 each to support students wishing to study Biosciences; Physical Sciences; Computing; Engineering & Digital Arts; and Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial.

The Bestway Foundation was established in 1987 by the group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE HPk. Each year the Bestway Group, the second largest wholesaler and one of the largest family owned businesses in the UK, contributes approximately 2.5 percent of its profit to the Foundation for its charitable activities.

LUMS organises annual Deans’ Honour List

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Pakistan’s premiere higher education institution, organised its annual Deans’ Honour List (DHL) on February 10, 2017 spread over four different ceremonies. The event was especially planned to give recognition to 368 of the brightest students from all four schools of the university.

This year, the DHL ceremonies were designed on a larger and more resplendent scale than earlier years, where students from the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS), Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE), and Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law (SAHSOL) were given recognition for their outstanding academic performances during the academic year 2015-2016.

Auto industry supporting small manufacturers, vfendors: Gondal

KARACHI (PR): Federal Secretary of Industries Khizar Hayat Gondal has appreciated the support and technical assistance provided by the Japanese company Toyota in establishing a manufacturing facility in Pakistan and facilitating technology transfer from Japan to Pakistan.

He visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) and was accompanied by Tariq Ejaz Chaudhry, CEO of Engineering Development Board (EDB). The federal secretary visited the production facilities of the company and was also briefed about the various aspects of the company and the challenges being faced by the sector.

The federal secretary took keen interest in the company’s operations and commended the company’s efforts to manufacturing world class vehicles in Pakistan utilizing domestic workforce and numerous locally manufactured parts.

Usama Qureshi appointed as Hamdard Laboratories CEO

LAHORE (PR): Hamdard Laboratories Chairperson Sadia Rashid has appointed Usama Qureshi as the new Managing Director & CEO of Hamdard Laboratories with effect from Feb 1, 2017.

Usama Qureshi possesses over 16 years of professional experience in general management, operations, finance, strategic planning and marketing. He served on various senior managerial positions and was part of the turnaround team in two leading energy sector organisations (K-Electric & Pakistan State Oil). Qureshi is the Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of Oasis Energy, registered in DIFC, Dubai.

Qureshi is also an active member of FPCCI and served as Chairman Standing Committee on Energy, Vice Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council, and Chairman of Pakistan-Bahrain Business Council.

ACCA, PCI to work on emerging financial opportunities

LAHORE (PR): The Pakistan-China Institute and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to promote a better understanding amongst accounting professionals about issues related to CPEC and OBOR. Pakistan’s professional accountants are increasingly being drawn into conversations about economic and political events such as CPEC, the single largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s 70-year life.

Finance professionals who base their work on risk assessment are now faced with factoring CPEC outcomes into finance strategies and governance strategies, especially if one is working in a directly impacted public sector enterprise.

The finance profession wants to play a role in making this game changer into a sustainable success and that is why ACCA Pakistan is partnering with the Pakistan China Institute to provide an intellectual partnership to share insights and knowledge with the ACCA and PCI communities and bring the two communities closer via networking events, policy reports and dialogue.