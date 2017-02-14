ISLAMABAD-Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research has recommended the federal government to provide funds to Zarai Tariqiati Bank (ZTB) to facilitate farmers.

The committee also summoned the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general for details on corruption in purchase of olive plants. The meeting held under chair of Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah was apprised by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) officials that the project of importing olives plants was included in PSDP and PIDSA. Both had the same team for projects and the project was for federal as well as provinces.

PIDSA project was started in 2012 and plants worth Rs385 million were to be imported under the said project. PSDP project was launched in 2014. The project of Rs2.44 billion was given to the same team who has been working. The committee was informed that ministry did not take any notice of it. However, FIA conducted inquiry of the corruption. The committee sought details from the FIA director general in next meeting.

The committee was informed that all the arrangements for the procurement of wheat in Sindh were in place and PASCO will start buying wheat from farmers in April. The committee expressed reservations regarding the change in agriculture zones of the country and remarked that in southern Punjab sugar cane has replaced cotton and due to variety system farmers are facing problems and loss.

The committee was informed that agriculture bank provide loans to farmers on a markup of 12.5 percent. Senator Hari ram said that for industrial sector, loan has been provided at less than six percent, Pakistan is an agricultural country and 70 percent population depends upon agriculture. He urged for loans on minimal mark up for the revival of agriculture sector.