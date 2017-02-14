ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rehman on Monday said that some elements were creating hurdles in the implementation of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Board decisions for their vested interest.

While chairing the 189th Board of Directors meeting of TIP, she said all necessary corrective measures will be taken to streamline the Telephone Industries of Pakistan affairs.

The TIP managing director shared the internal audit report of last years with the board and also apprised that 10 years special audit of Telephone Industries of Pakistan accounts is in progress but unfortunately a few mafias amongst local Telephone Industries of Pakistan management are creating impediments in audit process and not ready to cooperate with the auditors.

Moreover, they are also reluctant to provide relevant record to the auditors and hinder the work by resorting to abuse of process of law, he added.

Anusha categorically stated that any violation and non-compliance to board decisions will not be tolerated and all such mafias will be dealt severely in accordance with law.

The Telephone Industries of Pakistan MD also informed the board that six officials including the company’s secretary who were held responsible for wrongdoings in TIP were arrested and proceeded against by the NAB and all of them have been suspended.

He further apprised the board that dossiers for all these delinquent officers are being prepared for necessary disciplinary actions as required. He assured the board that directions of the honourable board will be complied with in true letter and spirit.

IT Federal Secretary Rizwan Bashir Khan, Telephone Industries of Pakistan MD Syed Khalid Gardezi, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Member Legal Ameena Sohail, HR Member Tahir Mushtaq and other board members also attended the meeting.