PESHAWAR-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) on Monday called upon the government to withdraw amendments to the Drug Regulatory Authority Act immediately. “Make amendments to the laws after taking all stakeholders into confidence,” the KPCCI said.

Speaking at a news conference, KPCCI Acting President Mohammad Iqbal said the Drug Regulatory Authority (Amend) Act had recently been promulgated through the Punjab Assembly that was aimed at setting up a separate drug regulatory authority in the province. Following the amendments to the Act, he said, the pharmaceutical industry would face severe crisis. Moreover, this move would raise issues related to registration of medicines, determination of prices, marketing and sale of drugs at local shops. Flanked by the head of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industries, industrialists and office bearers of the Pakistan Drug and Chemist Association, Iqbal said the amendments would affect the pharmaceutical sector, which had already been in crisis for long. Opposing the step of the Punjab government, he said it could create uncertain situation regarding availability of standardised medicines in the market.

Though the powers had been transferred under the 18th constitutional amendment to all federating units authorising them to set up drug regulatory authorities at provincial level, each province had opposed it and passed resolutions keeping intact the DRA with the Centre.

The move of the Punjab government to establish its own drug regulatory authority is irrational and aimed at supporting multi-national pharmaceutical companies, he said, adding that by doing so it would pave the way for closure of local medical stores and massive unemployment.

Calling upon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, federal minister for health and other officials concerned to immediate withdraw the recent amendment to the DRA Act, he proposed that such amendments should be made after taking all concerned quarters on board.