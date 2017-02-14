PHAF directed to expedite work on housing projects

ISLAMABAD (Staff Repoerter): Federal Minister for Housing and Works Muhmmad Akram Khan Durrani on Monday directed the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) to expedite work on all projects and ensure delivery of the housing units according to the deadlines set. The minister expressed these views while addressing the 24th BOD meeting of the PHAF here. He further directed the management to keep constant vigilance over the ongoing projects so that all activities were completed within the projected timeline. The meeting was also attended by Housing and Works Secretary Shahrukh Arbab and other members of the PHAF board of directors. He further said that he would also pay surprise visit to all ongoing projects and evaluate the progress on the ground. He further said that all effort would be made to provide maximum services to the allotees. The minister said that the vision of providing affordable, yet standard housing units to low-income groups should be pursued with full vigour.

He directed the foundation to come up with a workable solution for completion and handing over the possession of the G-10/2 allottees on priority basis. He also urged the allottees to clear their dues so that the final stage of work was finished within the shortest possible time leading towards handing over of the apartments to the allottees.

The PHAF board of directors approved engagement of consultants through competitive process for initiation of housing projects in the recently taken over land in Hayatabad and Hasan Gari, Peshawar. The BOD also approved service regulation for the PHAF. It further approved policy guidelines for high-rise buildings at G-10, G-11 and those located along Kurri Road.

The BOD authorised the PHAF management to initiate process for allotment of these units as per the policy. The BOD directed the PHAF management to ensure complete transparency in the allotment process.

PKTI training enhances garment sector competitiveness

LAHORE (Staff Repoerter): Takashi Kurai, wife of Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan, on Monday visited Pakistan Knitwear Training Institute (PKTI) established by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). She took a round of the PKTI, inspected different classes and talked to various students. She appreciated the performance of teachers as well as the administration and highlighted the importance of imparting training to students to increase the production of high value-added textile products in Pakistan. On the occasion, she said that training will contributes to addressing a crucial issue of enhancing the competitiveness of the garment industry to meet international requirements of quality, cost and delivery by developing human resources, with a special emphasis on women, who would be equipped with basic production practices of productivity and quality improvement, which would form the basis of market diversification.

PHMA Chairman Adil Butt said that in order to increase the production of high value-added textile products in Pakistan, a four-year technical cooperation project titled “Skill Development and Market Diversification of Garment Industry” was inked between JICA and Hosiery Manufacturers & Export Associations last year in February.

Butt said that Ministry of Textile Industry had requested the government of Japan for initiating the technical support, which contributes to make available skilled human resources to convert semi processed raw material into value added products, and to increase value addition in terms of per unit value and ultimately exports.

PHMA General Secretary M Ayyub said the export performance of textile sector has been showing moderate growth, however still full potential has not been explored specially in garments. The key objective of value addition or enhancing the exports would not be possible until and unless the skilled human resource is developed especially in garment industry along with information on market and product diversification.

27 diplomats visit Sialkot industrial units

SIALKOT (INP): As many as 27 senior diplomats from European, Latin American, African, Middle East, South Asian and Central Asian countries, has showed keen interest in the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments and leather goods, while witnessing their manufacturing and production processes during their visit to several leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security. The foreign diplomats also witnessed the craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans and they termed it an international standard craftsmanship. They revealed that the Sialkot exporters were much dedicated and enthusiastic. Foreign diplomats were of the view that there was no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters have been producing the world class export products, saying that the Sialkot exporters have a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets by exporting their world class diversified traditional and non-traditional export products as well.

Alamgir appointed as TUSDEC CEO

Lahore (Staff Repoerter): Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, on recommendation of the Board of Directors of Technical Up-gradation and Skills development Company (TUSDEC), has appointed Alamgir Chaudhry as CEO of TUSDEC. He has 26 years vast experience related to technology/technical assistance, sme development, skills promotion, agriculture development and executive management and has closely worked with stakeholders representing government, private sector and donors like World Bank, JICA, UNIDO, UNDP and GIZ. He has served in Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC), Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in an increasingly responsible positions prior to joining Technical Up-gradation and Skills development Company.