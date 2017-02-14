KARACHI-Positivity prevailed at Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) for most part of the first trading day, Monday, as the index gained to make an intraday high of 397 points but pressure was witnessed in the market during the latter hours as index fell to close on a flat note by gaining around 40 points (up 0.08%).

Steel sector led the decline in the market during the latter hours on the back of noise in the market that steel importers have taken stay order against recently imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on Galvanised Steel Coils/Sheets and Cold Rolled Coils (CRC) being imported in the country.

ISL, INIL and ASL were among the major losers of the aforementioned sector, as they lost value to close on their respective lower circuits. OGDC (rose 1.15%), POL (1.58%) and PPL (0.54%) in the E&P sector gained to close in the green zone, as crude oil surged to trade comfortably above $53.5/bbl for most part of the day. Recent stability in crude oil prices can be attributed to OPEC led production cuts, which has led to decline in global oil inventory levels. SHEL in the OMC sector gained to close on its upper circuit on the back of the news that company has signed a contract for the supply of lubricants, technical assistance and services to Fatima Group over the course of next three years, observed analyst at JS Global.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti stated stocks closed higher in the earning season rally at PSX led by second and third tier scrips on strong earnings outlook. Late session pressure witnessed amid surging trade deficit data, rumors on Margin Trading oversight and concerns for circular debt issue in the energy sector.

Reports of surging fertilisers and cement sales played a catalyst role in higher close.

Overall, volumes increased by 2.2 percent to 362 million shares, while traded value rose by 8.6 percent to Rs18.8 billion/$179 million. Dost Steels was the volume leader with 32 million traded shares.