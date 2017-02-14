ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has flayed economic policies of the government that are being appreciated by the international financial institutions.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who is chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, has said that the government has taken massive loans and failed to enhance exports, tax revenues and foreign investment in the country. Mandviwalla's statement came a week after an international rating agency, FitchRatings, affirmed Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a stable outlook.

Fitch has acknowledged that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have strengthened, fiscal deficit reduced and significant progress has been made on structural reforms. Fitch acknowledges that the country's economic outlook has brightened and looks promising in the current fiscal year on the back of agricultural recovery and an influx of investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, Saleem Mandviwalla, former finance minister of Pakistan, termed the reports of an economic turnaround baseless, false and unrealistic. "Official figures show that under the PMLN government economic conditions have worsened for 40% of the people and 45% of them have no change in their lives. Despite these facts, the rulers are making false claims of economic development," he said without giving any reference of the survey.

"The current government has mortgaged the country's strategic assets. During the rule of PML-N foreign loans have exceeded $74 billion. It is feared that the country's national debt will cross $110 billion in 2020. Today every Pakistani is indebted to Rs120,000," he said. He asked, “Who is going to repay this foreign loan?”

Mandviwalla said in a statement, "Pakistan has to repay $15 billion foreign debt next year. The PML-N government should answer this before making the country an ‘Asian Tiger’." The economic reality is that today's farmers are protesting against the federal government, he added.

Mandviwalla said, "The economic reality of the government today is that the country's trade deficit has touched the lowest ebb. Exports are historically down and exporters are asking for their tax returns."

He said, "The PPP in its tenure increased tax collection in the country from Rs1 trillion to Rs2.2 trillion, but the PML-N government failed to increase tax collection by more than 50%. The FBR has never brought big tax evaders into the tax net. Despite four tax amnesties to its favourites, the government has not fulfilled its objectives."

The chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance said, "The economic reality of the PML-N is that foreign direct investment has gone down. If something good were to happen in the economy it should have gone upward. Ministers should get out of a utopian world and face the realities in Pakistan.”