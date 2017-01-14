LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Aamir Fayyaz has thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for announcing Rs180 billion textile industry revival package.

He was addressing a press conference at the APTMA Punjab office on Friday. APTMA Punjab Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan was also present on the occasion. T he APTMA chairman said he had held four meetings with the prime minister over the last four months and apprised him of the terrible state of affairs in the textile industry due to the high cost of doing business.

The APTMA Punjab chairman expressed the hope that Rs180 billion textile industry revival package would give boost to the country’s exports and positive results would be in the offing within next six months with the availability of a fighting chance against the competitors.

He said that the issue of energy availability has though been resolved but the issue of high cost of energy is yet to be resolved. He urged the government to provide electricity at Rs7/kWh and gas, including RLNG, at Rs600 per MMBTU inclusive of GIDC to the textile industry across the country.