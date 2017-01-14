LAHORE - Punjab Economic Research Institute in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has organised consultative session on Punjab Economic Report 2016 at P&D Complex, Lahore.

On the occasion, Punjab Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr Ijaz Nabi has said that there is a need to design a series of economic reports based upon the themes that have come through in this session. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is now a reality and LUMS should try to document the impact it will have on the growth rate of the province.

With regards to the Punjab Growth Strategy, he mentioned the need to have realistic targets set for the government in this report. One of the objectives of the Punjab Growth Strategy had been to augment the limited resources of the government with Public Private Partnership. He also defined a number of targets that LUMS should deliver upon in this report.

P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, Former Federal Secretary Ismail Qureshi, P&D former chairman Sohail Ahmad, Secretary Industry Mujtaba Paracha, Faisalabad Agriculture University VC Dr Iqrar Khan, P&D PERI Director Dr Mumtaz Anwaz, Prof Dr Turab Hussain from LUMS University, Members P&D Board Dr Shabana Haider, Agha Waqar Javed, Dr Abid Bodla, Mukhtar Naul, senior representative of World Bank and senior officers of the Punjab government attended the session.

Addressing the session, Jehanzeb highlighted the commitment of the Punjab government in achieving the objectives of the Punjab Growth Strategy. He said that the report will serve to document what is happening in the economy and assess the gap in what needs to be. He mentioned that the foremost challenge faced by the P&D Department is policy prescription and the present document should be an aid in this.

All the participants actively participated in the session and shared their valuable feedback and suggestions. Some of the key observations made by the participants included tailoring the objectives of the report to the CPEC. The participants appreciated the joint efforts of PERI and LUMS and wished them all the best in this auspicious endeavor.