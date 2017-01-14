PGJDC to organise International Gems & Jewellery Exhibition in April

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Gems & Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) has announced to organise International Gems & Jewellery Exhibition this year in April. The announcement was made in a signing ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi.

At the contract signing ceremony with TNI Communications, PGJDC chairman Abdul Razzaq and CEO Bakhtiar Khan said that the PGJDC has been consistently engaged in various development programmes to promote gems and jewellery industry in the country. The company has been managing comprehensive training programmes while introducing latest technology, quality control procedures and marketing and branding for promotion at the national and as well as international levels.

Say hello to new adventures in 2017 with Emirates

KARACHI (PR): Emirates is making it even more attractive for globalistas travelling from Pakistan to say “hello” to new destinations and experiences in 2017 with its offer of special fares to a wide range of cities across six continents.

The sale, commencing on January 10 and concluding on January 30, 2017, is valid for travel between January 13 to November 30, 2017 for Economy Class passengers and January 17 to November 30, 2017 for Business Class passengers.

All inclusive Economy Class fares start at Rs24,300 to destinations in the Middle East, at Rs43,750 to the Far East, Rs49,950 to Europe, and Rs72,600 to North America. Business Class fares start from Rs76,700 to the Middle East, Rs99,250 to Far East, Rs168,850 to Europe, and Rs238,100 to North America.

Haier initiates 10 year warranty on refrigerators

LAHORE (PR): Haier has taken the market by surprise and at the same time upped the ante for the competition by doubling the warranty period on their new line of refrigerators.

The announcement of a 10 year warranty, double the normal coincides with the introduction of 26 new models named the Turbo series. The announcement came at the end of Haier’s annual Brand Seminar, which also saw the introduction of new models in most other categories of home appliances, including washing machines and air conditioners and the introduction of new kitchen appliances.

The turbo series is without doubt the most advanced refrigerators available and are the new industry standard for long term reliability, innovative design and features, and set extremely high bench marks for cooling depth, cooling efficiency and cooling retention, bench marks that, at the moment, no other brand on the market can even come near.

Yasin inspects hygiene condition of resturants

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Friday checked different eateries and food factories during his surprised visit at Faisalabad.

During the visit, he ordered to seal a candy factory and a chilly factory as he observed adulteration, use of substandard food material, forgery and unhygienic environment in these factories. He also directed for getting the case registered against the owners of these factories.

The minister also ordered to impose fine of Rs6 lac against the two restaurants on the charge of violation of Pure Food Act and other irregularities. According to the details, Yasin raided on a food factory at Maqbool road and found unhygienic condition use of substandard food material and labels of a renowned brand in manufacturing candies and toffees. The minister ordered to seal the factory and arrest of its owner Muhammad Iqbal besides getting FIR lodged against him.

Bank AL Habib launches investment account

KARACHI (PR): Bank AL Habib has launched an investment account ‘AL Habib Zamanat Account’ with free life insurance for the entire tenure and ensures payment of plan amount.

The Account is designed as a savings tool that enables the customers to plan and save from now for the future. The Account can be opened with as low as Rs2,000 with an option to invest a lump sum or in installments.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of 605 branches & sub-branches in 210 cities including overseas branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.

TEVTA to provides free security guard training to youth

LAHORE (PR): TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will free train 16,000 unemployed youth as security guard during this year.

2000 people have successfully got training in the security guard training course while further 2000 have been enrolled in the said course. He was addressing a meeting to review the course here on Friday at TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and TEVTA Officers including Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Aamir Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Umer Farooq, Maqsood Ahmed, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Uzma Nadia, Usman Malik, Rao Rashid, Sarfraz Anwar and others.

Irfan said that the purpose to start this course is to train unemployed youth in this sector so that they may fulfill the security requirements of security companies and renowned organisations. This initiative will reduce the crime rate and terrorism across the province of the Punjab.