Govt collected Rs28,240m as Export Development Surcharge in 5 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate was informed on Friday that the federal govt had collected Rs28240 million during last five financial years as Export Development Surcharge. Answering a question during the Question Hour, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the House that out of the stated amount Rs5,291m were collected in 2011-12, Rs5,599 million during 2012-13, Rs6,119.22m during 2013-14, Rs5,865.88m in 2014-15 and Rs5,365.62m were collected during 2015-16 as Export Development Surcharge (EDS). He stated that collection of EDS was entrusted to the State Bank of Pakistan which authorised all scheduled banks to deduct the EDS upon realisation of export proceeds as per a directive of March 2003. The minister further explained that the rate of levy of Export Development Surcharge had remained unchanged during the last five years. Answering a supplementary question, the minister said Rs4638.431 million were transferred to Export Development Fund by the government during last five financial years.

Vegetable ghee production increases 0.36pc in 5 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Domestic production of vegetable ghee during first five months of current financial year increased by 0.36 percent where as cooking oil production decreased by 3.41 percent respectively. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here on Friday, during the period from July-November, 2016-17, about 516,0146 tons of vegetable ghee were manufactured as compared to 514,202 tons of same period of last year. Vegetable ghee production during the month of Nov, 2016 was recorded at 110,759 tons as compared to 103,288 tons of same period of last financial year. However, during first five months of current financial year, domestic production of cooking oil was decreased by 3.41 percent and recorded at 155,528 tons as compared to 161,017 tons of the corresponding period of last year. On month on month basis, about 32,637 tons of cooking oil produced in November for domestic consumption as well as for exporting as compared the production of 34,366 tons of same month of last year.

LPG production reaches 1.918mmt in 3 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The LPG sector witnessed multi-fold growth during the past three years as its production crossed 1.918 million metric tonns (mmt) figure, imports reached 0.840 mmt and its sales were recorded at 2.559 mmt, LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said on Friday. "Due to effective strategy of the current govt, price and availability of the commodity remained better as compared to previous years, but there is a need to further streamline matters especially relating to LPG import," he said while talking to APP. In the current winter season, he said the LPG price did not cross the Rs100 per kilogram figure due the govt strategy to bridge the gap between demand and supply of the commodity. Otherwise, earlier in this season LPG per kg price kept on fluctuating and even touched Rs200 figure, he added. During the last 12 months, around 1.2 mmt LPG was sold that generated Rs 42 billion revenues for the government, adding that the collection would reach Rs100 billion this year.

Last year, he said 532,918mt LPG was imported and this year the association had the plan to import one mmt, stressing to formulate an LPG import policy to meet growing energy needs.

Weekly inflation increases by 0.17pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 12 for the combined income group increased by 0.17 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.21 points against 217.84 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 0.25 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased by 0.14 percent as it went up from 208.70 points in the previous week to 209.00 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 0.16pc, 0.17pc, 0.17pc and 0.18pc respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 10 items registered decrease, while 14 items increased with the remaining 29 items' prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review, included mash pulse, potatoes, gram pulse, masoor pulse, tomatoes, moong pulse, eggs, gur, chilly (powder) and tea (prepared).