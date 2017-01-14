LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of Public Building & Irrigation Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs477.07 million.

These schemes were approved in the 46th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the Punjab P&D Board Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority Labs at Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs427.250 million and Study for Ground Management for Developing Integrated Water Use Policy & Regulatory Framework (Revised) at the cost of Rs49.820 million.

P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.