ISLAMABAD:- PIA has started providing intranet facility on few of its prime domestic flights from Friday. The system will allow passengers to access this entertainment content using their own cellophanes, tablets and laptops, Radio Pakistan reported. Initially, the facility will be available on selected flights on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore routes. In the first phase, a total of 30 hours of content would be available including dramas, comedy, kids movies, tilawat, documentaries, safety videos, Urdu feature films and music.–APP

For the second phase, work is underway on an app that will have 50 hours of content including western movies, interactive games for kids and moving maps.