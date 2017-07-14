Beaconhouse, TNS break all IBDP records in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse and TNS Beaconhouse students have once again achieved remarkable results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) this year. Some students have attained exceptional scores of 40 and 41 out of a maximum of 45, placing them in the top 4% in the world and the highest in Pakistan.

Scores are based on the grades of 1 to 7 awarded for each of six subjects, and up to 3 additional points for the core components of Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity, Action, Service (CAS). Beaconhouse students’ results in Biology, Economics, French and Business Management are in the high bracket of 5-7, with outstanding grades in Theory of Knowledge and the Extended Essay.

The IBDP is the preferred entrance qualification for universities around the world. Sixty-four Beaconhouse IBDP students applied abroad for further studies and have received 88 confirmed admissions and 145 conditional admissions so far. Students applied to 15 countries including USA, Canada, Australia, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong and UK, among others.

Students from 8 private schools appeared for the IBDP exams, out of which 5 were Beaconhouse schools. Beaconhouse is currently offering the renowned and challenging IBDP at TNS Beaconhouse, College Campus Gulberg in Lahore, PECHS and Defence Campus in Karachi and Margalla Campus in Islamabad.

Administrator visits DHA CITY

KARACHI (PR): Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali Thursday visited DHA City Karachi (DCK) on Super Highway and spent a busy day at the project site. He went to various sectors in DCK where development work was going on in full swing. He also attended marathon sessions of meeting to review the progress of the ongoing projects in DCK being undertaken under a versatile development strategy. Administrator visited Sector-3, the vanguard sector of DCK where infrastructure work has been completed while concurrently construction of most of the social and communal utility buildings has also been completed as per the highest engineering and professional standards. Administrator appreciated the standard and quality of development work and directed DCK management to expedite provision of all utility services in the area so that the sector is opened for construction at the earliest.

JS Bank sponsors Amateur Golf Championship

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank Limited (JSBL) sponsored the 56thNational Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan at Defence Authority Country & Golf Club. It was an iconic golf event of Pakistan Golf Federation with Pakistan’s top amateur golfers contesting along with leading players from Bangladesh and Srilanka. More than 100 golfers from all over the country participated in the four day championship. The tournament produced some exciting matches throughout. At the end, first-round leader Ashiq Hussain won the 56th National Amateur Championship men title whereas young Aania Farooq won the women title.

Imran Shaikh, Head of Marketing, JS Bank, said, “It is JS Bank’s immense pleasure to be a part of this event as JS Bank has always believed in promoting sports. This event is another step in that direction and we look forward to continue supporting Golf in Pakistan” JS Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with 307 branches in 152 cities including one international branch. JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups. For more information, visit www.jsbl.com.

Haj training seminar by DHA Lahore

LAHORE (PR): A two-day Haj training seminar will be held at Defence Auditorium in R- Sector, Phase II, DHA Lahore on July 15 and 16 from 9 am to 1 pm. The seminar is a regular annual feature arranged by Religious Affairs Branch DHA Lahore. Administrator DHA Brig. Zafar Yaseen Babar will preside the seminar. The trainer; Hafiz Dr Abdul Wahid Qureshi, a religious scholar and trainer from Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, will provide guidance and instructions on Haj rituals and other preparative steps i.e., passport, visa, currency exchange and pilgrimage.