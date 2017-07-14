KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,447.6 million on July 7. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $16,197.3 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,250.3 million. During the week ending July 7, SBP’s reserves increased by $54 million to $16,197 million.