ISLAMABAD - The government has revised the management position (MP) salary packages with effect from December 2016 by increasing the salaries in the range of Rs12,100 to Rs33,000 per month.

The government has also linked the MP’s future salaries increase as according to the revision in pays of the civil servants. “In future the basic pay of the MP package will subsequently be revised in proportion to the revision in the basic pay of the civil servants in result of revision of basic pay,” stated an official notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Management position (MP) scale is special salary package and perquisites given to the officers working in public department on contract basis/special assignments. For MP-1, the basic salary for MP-1 scale has now been fixed at Rs433,950 per month, up by Rs33000 per month from Rs289,300. The maximum salary for MP-1 officers has been fixed at Rs532,950 per month. The maximum house rent ceiling for MP-1 officers has been kept unchanged at Rs142,000 per month. The utilities allowance has been enhanced to Rs24,300 from Rs16,200. Similarly, the monetisation of transport facility for MP-I officer would remain at Rs95,910. Other perks like medical facilities, travelling and daily allowances, leave encashment and gratuity for all MP officers will remain unchanged.

For MP-2, the basic pay for MP-II officers has been increased to Rs290,400 per month from Rs121,000 per month. Maximum basic pay for the same position has been revised to Rs290,400 from Rs193,600. The house rent ceiling has been set at Rs110,000. However, the utilities allowance has been upward revised to Rs13,200 from Rs8800. They have been offered Rs77,430 per month as transport facility instead of official cars.

For MP-3, the minimum basic pay of management position-III (MP-III) has been increased from Rs84,700 to Rs127,050 and maximum basic pay for the same position has been revised from Rs180,500 to Rs121,000. Meanwhile, the minimum house rent has been kept changed at Rs44,000. The monetisation of transport facility for MP-I officer would remain at Rs65,060.

“The pay of an incumbent will be fixed at the corresponding stage in the revised MP scale at which he was drawing pay before revision,” said the notification. It further added that the revised MP package will be automatically admissible to the existing incumbents working in MP scales. However, the extension, if required, of the existing contract of MP scale holders, will be considered only if their performance is found satisfactory after evaluation by the Performance Evaluation Committee and approval of the competent authority as per rules.