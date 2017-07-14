ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Thursday discussed the matters pertaining to closing down of Engineering Development Board (EDB). During the meeting, the consensus was developed between all the stakeholders to revive EDB and a sub-committee was constituted under the convenership of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA to probe into decision of its closure.

The Committee also considered the report of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Industries & Production on Pakistan Gems & Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC), Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and Furniture Company of Pakistan (FCP). The Committee recommended that all these three departments i.e. PGJDC, PASDEC and FCP may be run by outsource.

The Committee expressed its serious concern regarding the rehabilitation plan of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Karachi and unanimously recommended that Steel Mills employees pensions and salaries should be released at the earliest. The Committee further expressed its displeasure on the disconnection of its gas for almost two years and for not taking any decision about its closure/fate. The Committee also recommended filing a reference in NAB on the deliberate delay regarding Steel Mills rehabilitation.

The Committee expressed its dissatisfaction over the devising policy on the consumer protection mechanism in Auto Policy and recommended that after the submission of sub-committee’s report on EDB, another sub-committee may be constituted to examine the issue regarding the Auto Policy.

Asad Umar, MNA (chairman), Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, MNA, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, MNA, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, MNA, Dr Shezra Sardar Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, MNA, Ch Riaz-ul-Haq, MNA, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA, Ms Sajida Begum, MNA, Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, MNA, Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, MNA, and Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi, MNA attended the meeting.