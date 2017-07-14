LAHORE - PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the recommendation of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources for enhancement of new domestic gas connections up to one million per year, asking the authorities to also speed up process of new industrial gas connections which is must for the revival of the industry.

He said that that the committee had also recommended enhancement of domestic connections to new localities by 100 connections. The committee recommended enhancement of new gas connections in wake of huge number of pendency with the gas distribution companies. He said that the Ogra had allowed 0.5 million new domestic gas connections to the gas distribution companies per year, however, due to huge number of pendency, the companies were unable to meet the demand.

Irfan said that following the arrival of Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas from Qatar last year, the SNGPL announced to entertain applications for new gas connections to the industrial consumers. Moreover, the SNGPL had also initiated the process of approving new gas supply connections to industrial consumers, but it was not implemented properly.

He said that hundreds of industrial consumers have applied for new industrial connections and applications must be processed without delay, Irfan added. The purpose was to avail the RLNG at the earliest to cut the production cost, which is proving a major hurdle in competing internationally, he added.