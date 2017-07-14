ISLAMABAD - BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon has said that after remarkably empowering women, BISP is evaluating different poverty graduation models to make its beneficiaries self reliant.

BISP is going to evaluate poverty graduation success stories, utilise its strong beneficiary network to understand beneficiary needs and would come up with a model tailored to the needs of BISP beneficiaries, Marvi said while speaking in a seminar “International perspective on graduation: What works for moving poor people out of poverty” held here on Thursday.

During the seminar, DFID Chief Economist Stefan Dercon gave a talk on poverty graduation highlighting the pre-requisites for the selection of best poverty graduation model. The seminar was attended by DFID Country Head Joanna Reid, WFP Country Director Finbarr Curran, NRSP CEO Rashid Bajwa, PPAF General Manager Muhammad Riaz, PSPA Policy Analyst Kashif Saeed, Gul Najam Jami from World Bank, Munir Ahmed Abro from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and BISP Secretary Yasmin Masood.

The DFID country head, in her opening remarks, said that DFID’s mission is to end extreme poverty by extending sustainable development opportunities to the marginalised people. Dercon said that social safety nets help poor live a decent life. A successful poverty graduation initiative targets the most deserving, helps them make right choices and results in sustainable gain. The graduation initiatives must be designed keeping in view the local context and market needs. These initiatives can bring a transformational change only if they are able to grant marginalised segments stakes in the society. He also elaborated graduation initiatives of Bangladesh and Kenya.

The BISP chairperson reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has keen interest in graduation of BISP beneficiaries. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced special package for the graduation of BISP beneficiaries in budget.

Under this package, cash grants worth Rs50,000 would be given to 250,000 BISP families, thus enabling them adopt a sustainable livelihood for themselves.